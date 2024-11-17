USMNT legend calls out Lionel Messi’s attitude after Inter Miami’s Playoffs loss

A week after Lionel Messi's Inter Miami was eliminated from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs by Atlanta United, a USMNT legend is criticizing the Argentine due to his attitude after the match.

It’s been a week since Inter Miami’s 2-3 loss to Atlanta United which left them out of the 2024 MLS Playoffs. It was a disappointing result for The Herons, who were the most consistent team during the regular season. But USMNT legend Landon Donovan wasn’t impressed by Lionel Messi’s attitude after the final whistle.

During the latest podcast episode of Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard, the USMNT icon criticized Messi and his Inter Miami ‘s teammates for leaving the pitch right away, without congratulating their opponents publicly or acknowledging their fans.

“I don’t like that,” the current San Diego Wave boss said. “Just shake their hands and say congratulations. Messi walked right off the field and maybe in the locker room they came out and said congrats or whatever and by the way, your fans are out there too, at least congratulate them on a great season and thank them for all the support they’ve had,” he added.

The day after the Playoffs elimination, Messi did address Miami’s fans in an Instagram post. The Argentine also reaffirmed his commitment to the team, with which he has a contract running until December 2025. He also has the option to extend it another year.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts against Atlanta United during the first half of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

However, on the pitch, Messi and his teammates’ frustration was visible, with some heated moments during the match. For example, when Messi tried to snatch the ball from Brad Guzan or Leo Campana giving him a push.

Leo Messi has a Landon Donovan’s record on sight

Donovan is regarded as one of the best USMNT players of all time, being a six-time MLS Cup winner and the league’s all-time assists leader with 136. The MLS MVP Award was renamed in his honor.

When it comes to his international career, Donovan is the man with most assists with 58. However, Messi could surpass him. The Argentine is currently second with 57, meaning that he has a chance to do so in Argentina’s last match of the year against Peru.

