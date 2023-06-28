Haiti vs Mexico: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Gold Cup in your country

Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have group B leaders playing each other. It’s going to be Haiti challenging Mexico at State Farm Stadium. Know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Haiti vs Mexico online free in the US on Fubo]

Haiti made a huge step forward in their quest of qualifying for the quarterfinals. In the first game they were able to defeat Qatar with a 2-1 win that could be decisive later. They still need more to secure finishing as one of the best two teams, but they are in a great position now.

Mexico were the best team of the competition in the few games that have been played so far. Their favoritism was clear in their first matchup with a win that left no doubts. The 4-0 they got over Honduras is going to send them to the next round if they complemented with another win.

Haiti vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time

Haiti will face Mexico at State Farm Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Thursday, June 29.

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 AM (June 30)

Denmark: 4:00 AM (June 30)

Germany: 4:00 AM (June 30)

Haiti: 10:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 AM (June 30)

Jamaica: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 AM (June 30)

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 AM (June 30)

Norway: 4:00 AM (June 30)

Portugal: 3:00 AM (June 30)

Serbia: 4:00 AM (June 30)

Spain: 4:00 AM (June 30)

Sweden: 4:00 AM (June 30)

Switzerland: 4:00 AM (June 30)

UK: 3:00 AM (June 30)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Haiti vs Mexico in your country

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN2, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Haiti: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 5

Mexico: TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, Azteca 7

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com