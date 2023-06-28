Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have group B leaders playing each other. It’s going to be Haiti challenging Mexico at State Farm Stadium. Know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.
Haiti made a huge step forward in their quest of qualifying for the quarterfinals. In the first game they were able to defeat Qatar with a 2-1 win that could be decisive later. They still need more to secure finishing as one of the best two teams, but they are in a great position now.
Mexico were the best team of the competition in the few games that have been played so far. Their favoritism was clear in their first matchup with a win that left no doubts. The 4-0 they got over Honduras is going to send them to the next round if they complemented with another win.
Haiti vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time
Haiti will face Mexico at State Farm Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Thursday, June 29.
Argentina: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 AM (June 30)
Denmark: 4:00 AM (June 30)
Germany: 4:00 AM (June 30)
Haiti: 10:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 AM (June 30)
Jamaica: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 AM (June 30)
Mexico: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 AM (June 30)
Norway: 4:00 AM (June 30)
Portugal: 3:00 AM (June 30)
Serbia: 4:00 AM (June 30)
Spain: 4:00 AM (June 30)
Sweden: 4:00 AM (June 30)
Switzerland: 4:00 AM (June 30)
UK: 3:00 AM (June 30)
United States: 10:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Haiti vs Mexico in your country
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN2, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Haiti: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 5
Mexico: TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, Azteca 7
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
United States: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com
