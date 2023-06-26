Jesus Corona known as Tecatito is one of the top Mexican defenders in Europe, since 2013 he established a path of victories and multiple awards playing for Twente, Porto and recently for La Liga’s side Sevilla.

Mexico needs experienced players like Jesus Corona above all to contain the rival attack during the 2023 Gold Cup group stage where the underdogs are doing everything possible to go far within the tournament.

The first time Corona played with Mexico’s national team was in 2014, since then he has a little more than 70+ appearances and 10 goals, despite not being a frequent player he is one of the most experienced defenders.

Why wasn’t Jesus Corona called up to play in the 2023 Gold Cup?

Jesus Corona was part of a previous list of called up players for the 2023 Gold Cup but in the end it was not beneficial for him since Tecatito was recovering from an injury suffered in 2022, his current team Sevilla asked the then manager Diego Cocca to not call him up for the tournaments with the national team.

Corona suffered an injury during a training season with Sevilla in 2022 and due to that injury he could not even play for Mexico in what was the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but despite the fact that he was already recovered in 2023 that did not guarantee him power play for Mexico.

The last time he was called up to play for Mexico was during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League but in that tournament he didn’t play a single minute either.