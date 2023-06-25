Following their recent loss to the USMNT in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, Mexico find themselves in a state of disarray. The team’s performance in their recent matches has only added to the concerns surrounding their ability to compete for the 2023 Gold Cup title.

To make matters worse, head coach Diego Cocca has been fired despite being appointed earlier this year. While Mexico’s underwhelming performances during his tenure may have played a role, off-field issues influenced the decision of his controversial exit.

As the rosters were confirmed, it was evident that several key players will be absent from various teams, and Hirving Lozano is undoubtedly one of the notable omissions. Unfortunately, the Napoli player will not have the opportunity to represent his country on this occasion.

Why isn’t Hirving Lozano playing for Mexico?

The roster was assembled by Cocca, despite the person in charge of the team interim coach is going to be Jaime Lozano. There are some big names absent, but the player that probably should be missed the most is the attacker from Napoli. Hirving Lozano isn’t playing for Mexico because he suffered a knee injury on May 7 that ruled him out of the competition.