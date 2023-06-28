It was yet another dark day for Mexican national team supporters on American soil, this time the incident took place at NRG Stadium in Houston as fans began to fight among themselves following Mexico’s 4-1 win over Honduras in Concacaf Gold Cup group play.

The brawls were captured by cellphones as onlookers were in shock or simply trying to get away from the fighting. Police presence was minimal as the fans were punching each other and crashing against tables and chairs.

Eventually one officer did appear but was woefully out matched to try and pull two female fans apart as they punched and pulled each other’s hair. That was not the only incident at the stadium.

Fighting between Mexican fans all over NRG Stadium

Other videos have surfaced of a fight between one male Mexican fan punching a female Mexican fan during the game in the stands, said male supporter was eventually arrested and taken into custody. There was also another video of a fight in the parking lot at the stadium.

While Mexico sits first in their Concacaf Gold Cup group, their victory was tainted by yet another issue involving their supporters. In the Nations League semifinal match against the USMNT, the game was eventually called off after the US scored 3 goals on Mexico and their fans began to yell homophobic slurs from the stands and use laser lights to try and blind USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Concacaf has yet to issue any statement or possible punishment to the Mexican federation for their fan behavior.