Haiti and Mexico meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup . This game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The Mexicans are the big favorites within their group. Here is all the detailed information about this Gold Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Haiti won their first game within the group against Qatar 2-1 in what was a display of their top form, but during that game Qatar scored the first goal at the 20th minute and it wasn’t until the last minute of the first half that Haiti managed to tie the game.

Mexico are heavy favorites within Group B, it is likely that they will make it all the way to the knockout stage especially after showing their offensive power against Honduras winning that game 4-0.

When will Haiti vs Mexico be played?

Haiti and Mexico play for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Thursday, June 29 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams started the tournament by winning their first game and they want to remain undefeated.

Haiti vs Mexico: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Haiti vs Mexico in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup , Haiti and Mexico at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Thursday, June 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Univision, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1.