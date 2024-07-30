"He wants more? It's fine": Pep Guardiola reacts to Julian Alvarez's statements about his future at Manchester City

Julian Alvarez, the young Argentine striker who has conquered the world of football with his talent and determination, is at a crucial point in his career. After a successful season at Manchester City, where he has proven his worth in the Premier League and European competitions, the Argentine has publicly expressed doubts about his future at the English club.

Alvarez, who has won important titles both at club level and with the Argentine national team, is looking for a greater role in Pep Guardiola‘s team. Despite having had regular playing minutes, the Argentine striker has acknowledged that he is not entirely satisfied with his role in the team, especially in the most important matches.

“Last season I was one of the players with the most minutes in the team in the Premier League, but it’s true that in some important games, it’s not pleasant to be left out. I will have time to consider my decision,” Alvarez said in a recent interview.

What did Pep Guardiola say about Julian Alvarez’s statements?

For his part, Pep Guardiola has responded to Alvarez’s statements. The Catalan coach has assured that he is willing to listen to the player’s concerns and that they will make a joint decision about his future. “I read that he’s going to think about it. Ok, think about it… then he will inform us what he wants to do”. Guardiola said.

“Julian played a lot. He wants more? It’s fine. So that’s why… think about it. And when he thinks about it, he will inform us”. Guardiola added. According to a post by Fabrizio Romano on the social media “X”.

Julian Alvarez #9 of Team Argentina reacts during the Men’s group B match between Argentina and Iraq during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon on July 27, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez’s future: What will happen to the Argentine striker?

Julian Alvarez’s future is unknown. The Argentine striker has a long-term contract with Manchester City, but his desire to have a more prominent role could lead him to seek new horizons.

The Argentine striker is a very talented player with a promising future, so he has no shortage of suitors in Europe. However, leaving Manchester City, one of the most powerful clubs in the world, is not an easy decision to make.