Roma will visit HJK Helsinki on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Europa League aiming to get the second place. The match will be played at Bolt Arena. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

There has been one clear dominator in this group of the 2022-2023 Europa League. Real Betis leads the way, but Roma will try to take the other qualification spot. In this case, they will battle HJK Helsinki at Bolt Arena on Matchday 5. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, Paramount+ will be available.

Roma already have a ceiling in this competition since they can’t catch up with Real Betis for a place in the Round of 16. That means their margin for error has vanished by being third, three points behind Ludogorets. If it happens what could be deemed as logic, the Italian team will define his future in the next game. However, a loss here would jeopardize Jose Mourinho’s side possibilities. Though in the previous clash between these protagonists, they won 3-0.

HJK Helsinki appears as the weakest opponent of the group. The standings are very telling by showing them with no victories and just one point. One advantage they have is playing at home, where they got a tie against Ludogorets. But this will definitely be a much steeper hill to climb. If the Finish team doesn’t get a triumph here, they will end fourth regardless of what happens next week.

HJK Helsinki vs Roma: Kick-Off Time

Roma will travel to play against HJK at Bolt Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, October 27.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (October 28)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 28)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

Finland: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 28)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 28)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (October 28)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 28)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Moldova: 10:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 28)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Scotland: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 28)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

HJK Helsinki vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 4, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Ireland: BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, TV8, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX