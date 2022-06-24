Honduras U20 will face Curaçao for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Honduras U20 will face Curaçao U20 this Saturday, June 25 at the Yankel Rosenthal Stadium for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States.

The Honduran U20 team has been one of the strongest in the group stage. They won their three games and, except against Costa Rica U20 whose result was 1-0, the others were by landslide: 3-0 against Antigua and Barbuda U20 and 5-0 against Jamaica U20. Undoubtedly, Honduras U20 is one of the sore candidates until the final instances.

On the Curaçao U20 side, they are an unknown taking into account that they qualified for this round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship after winning group A of the initial phase in this tournament played between November 5 and 13, 2021. There, they did not have great rivals (Granada, British Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten and Dominica) so it will be necessary to see what they can do against one of the best in the championship.

Honduras U20 vs Curaçao U20: Date

Honduras U20 and Curaçao U20 will face each other at the Francisco Morazan Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Honduras U20 vs Curaçao U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Honduras U20 vs Curaçao U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between USMNT U20 and Cuba U20 will be available to watch in the United States via YouTube.

How to watch Honduras U20 vs Curaçao U20 anywhere

