The Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification resumes on Friday, November 12, in an eventful day of international soccer. Honduras and Panama clash in San Pedro Sula aiming to get all the points. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

Following a weak start to The Ocho under Fabian Coito, La H sacked the Uruguayan boss to hire Hernan Dario Gomez, who led Panama to their first ever World Cup appearance in 2018.

Needless to say, it will be an emotional night for the visitors as they'll face the coach who made history when he served for them. However, once the game gets underway, there won't be any friendship between these sides as their Qatar 2022 aspirations might be on the line.

Honduras vs Panama: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula

Honduras vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

Honduras vs Panama: Storylines

Honduras are arguably the biggest disappointment of the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers. La Bicolor are bottom of the standings as they went winless in the first six games (D3 L3). Will Bolillo reverse their fortunes on time?

Panama, on the other hand, have struggled to be consistent but picked up two victories on the way (D2 L2), including a shocking triumph over the USMNT. Thomas Christiansen's side is fourth, just two points shy of Canada, who put four past them last time out.

How to watch or live stream Honduras vs Panama in the US

The game to be played between Honduras and Panama on Matchday 7 of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and Paramount+.

Honduras vs Panama: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have revealed their predictions. Honduras are slight favorites to take the win with +135 odds, while Panama have +230 to produce an upset, and a tie would result in a +195 payout.

FanDuel Honduras +135 Tie +195 Panama +230

* Odds via FanDuel.