The season is over. Real Madrid have won three titles, the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. Likewise, many players will leave the club, and Gareth Bale will be one of them.
The Welshman's last few years with the Spanish team have not been good at all. His level of play has declined, and his participation in the team was nil. In the 2021-2022 UCL he played only 7 minutes in all matches.
However, the 32-year-old's quality is undisputed. His great ability made Real Madrid win titles. Bale played 258 games for El Merengue and scored 106 goals, but the path of the forward and the Spanish team will separate.
His agent confirmed that he will leave Real Madrid and that his future will depend on whether Wales qualifies for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Bale could retire if his country fails to qualify. Bale has had a great career and the titles he has won are a clear example of that.
Complete list by year of trophies won by Gareth Bale
Bale has been voted Welsh player of the year 6 times, once as Tottenham's player of the year, and is also one of the top winners in the history of the UEFA Champions League. In total, the 32-year-old has won 20 titles, 19 of them with Real Madrid and one while playing for Tottenham.
|*
|Year
|Team
|Trophy
|1
|2008
|Tottenham
|2008 Carabao Cup
|2
|2014
|Real Madrid
|2013-2014 Copa del Rey
|3
|2014
|Real Madrid
|2013-2014 Champions League
|4
|2014
|Real Madrid
|2014 FIFA Club World Cup
|5
|2015
|Real Madrid
|2014-2015 UEFA Super Cup
|6
|2016
|Real Madrid
|2015-2016 Champions League
|7
|2016
|Real Madrid
|2016 FIFA Club World Cup
|8
|2017
|Real Madrid
|2016-2017 La Liga
|9
|2017
|Real Madrid
|2016-2017 Champions League
|10
|2017
|Real Madrid
|2016-2017 UEFA Super Cup
|11
|2017
|Real Madrid
|2017 FIFA Club World Cup
|12
|2018
|Real Madrid
|2017-2018 UEFA Super Cup
|13
|2018
|Real Madrid
|2017-2018 Champions League
|14
|2018
|Real Madrid
|2017-2018 Spanish Super Cup
|15
|2018
|Real Madrid
|2018 FIFA Club World Cup
|16
|2020
|Real Madrid
|2019-2020 La Liga
|17
|2020
|Real Madrid
|2019-2020 Spanish Super Cup
|18
|2022
|Real Madrid
|2021-2022 La Liga
|19
|2022
|Real Madrid
|2021-2022 Spanish Super Cup
|20
|2022
|Real Madrid
|2021-2022 Champions League