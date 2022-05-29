The season is over and Real Madrid have won three titles. Likewise, many players will leave the club, and Gareth Bale will be one of them. Here find out how many titles the Welsh forward has won in his career so far.

How many titles does Bale have? Complete list by year of trophies won by the Welsh forward

The season is over. Real Madrid have won three titles, the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. Likewise, many players will leave the club, and Gareth Bale will be one of them.

The Welshman's last few years with the Spanish team have not been good at all. His level of play has declined, and his participation in the team was nil. In the 2021-2022 UCL he played only 7 minutes in all matches.

However, the 32-year-old's quality is undisputed. His great ability made Real Madrid win titles. Bale played 258 games for El Merengue and scored 106 goals, but the path of the forward and the Spanish team will separate.

His agent confirmed that he will leave Real Madrid and that his future will depend on whether Wales qualifies for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Bale could retire if his country fails to qualify. Bale has had a great career and the titles he has won are a clear example of that.

Complete list by year of trophies won by Gareth Bale

Bale has been voted Welsh player of the year 6 times, once as Tottenham's player of the year, and is also one of the top winners in the history of the UEFA Champions League. In total, the 32-year-old has won 20 titles, 19 of them with Real Madrid and one while playing for Tottenham.