Barcelona are interested in signing Bernardo Silva, in the wake of his five seasons in the Premier League with Manchester City. Xavi views him as a possible successor for Manchester United-bound Frenkie de Jong. Find out how Pep Guardiola intends to help his ex-team in luring the Portuguese.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a number of high-profile targets this summer including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Marcos Alonso, and Cesar Azpilicueta, as Xavi Hernandez's side is out to bolster their squad in time for the new season to begin.

As Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set for a Camp Nou exit, the Blaugrana have set their eyes on Manchester City's want-away player Bernardo Silva. However, the latest rumors say the Sky Blues will want a high transfer price, which the Catalans may find difficult to afford.

With the imminent signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in Pep Guardiola's offensive ranks, the Portuguese is one of the several City players who have been linked with a summer departure. The 27-year-old playmaker was open about his desire to leave the Premier League last season, because of the pandemic, even if he has stated that his decision was not motivated by his love for the club.

How Barcelona could get lending hand from Pep Guardiola

According to reports, Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva have a secret agreement that would enable the Portuguese star to depart the club this summer. It is claimed by Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo that the Citizens' manager has given the midfielder permission to leave the club, provided that an acceptable bid is made.

The report adds that in the event that Barcelona split company with Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong, Xavi Hernandez considers Silva a 'priority' acquisition. The 27-year-old has spent five seasons in England and is thought to have a 'want to change' despite having his finest season to date.

Any chance Bernardo has of joining Barca depends on that trade going through, and even then the money might make it impossible to accomplish. But the agreement seems to leave the door open for the Spanish side with whom Guardiola has a long-standing friendship, having served as manager for four years and 17 years as a player through all the youth academies.

Barcelona signed highly-rated teenager Ferran Torres from Manchester City in January 2022, with the 51-year-old seldom standing in the way of a player's exit. Even when on international duty this week, Bernardo refused to deny the possibility of a move away from the club.

What Bernardo Silva thinks of Barcelona rumors