Have you ever wanted to set up your ideal team with the best players on the planet? A new era of Fantasy Soccer games has arrived with Sorare, which allows its players to collect and exchange cards bases on the real performance of players. Here, let's take a look at everything you need to know about it.

Seeing soccer fans take their passion to the next level is not something new, those who don't have the pleasure of kicking the ball on the field or being on the dugout in charge of a team have always found ways to play the game, either on the park with friends or through a videogame.

In recent years, however, a new era has begun for all soccer enthusiasts. Those who have always wanted to set up their favorite team, with the greatest players on Earth, and compete against others, have found in Sorare an ideal place.

Sorare is an online fantasy soccer game which allows users to collect and exchange NFT cards of existing professional soccer players, whose real performances are tracked throughout the competition. Here, we'll explain how this game works step by step.

Rules: How does the game work?

In Sorare, users have to create a team of five Collectibles, which are the digital NFT cards of professional soccer players. Teams take part in tournaments, whose final standings are determined by the sum of points of each player on the team. Each player's points are based on their real performances during the time the tournament takes place.

How to set up your team in Sorare

Each team must contain at least five Collectibles, one goalkeeper, one defender, one midfielder, and one striker, while the user can choose a player of any position for the remaining spot. It's important to note that users can create more than one team as long as they have the necessary cards. However, each Collectible can only be included in one team. Besides, a captain must be selected.

New users are given free cards to create their first team and start competing in the beginners' tournament before playing in the advanced championships, where they must buy cards.

How many leagues does Sorare have and how do they work?

Users may enter a tournament once they have created a team that meets the aforementioned requirements. The selected players will be the ones whose real performances will matter during the period the competition takes place. Click here to know more about Sorare.

Once the championship concludes, the points accumulated by the five players will determine the team's final score, which will be used to rank the users in the final standings. There are different tournaments depending on the type of cards composing the teams:

Starter League: This tournament allows users to compete with the free cards they receive for free after registration. Winners can be rewarded with limited cards to enter other championships.

Tournaments for paying cards:

Each league has four divisions to ensure teams of similar strength compete against each other, while it also allows users to progress and receive awards. These are the tournaments reserved for paying cards, divided depending on how the teams are composed.

All Star League: Players from all leagues officially licensed on Sorare.

Players from all leagues officially licensed on Sorare. Regional Leagues: Teams must include only players from the region in question. These are divided in America, Asia, Europe Champion (top-five European leagues) and Europe Challenger (all other European leagues).

Teams must include only players from the region in question. These are divided in America, Asia, Europe Champion (top-five European leagues) and Europe Challenger (all other European leagues). Under 23 League: Players from all leagues who are 23 or younger.

Cards

All Sorare cards are offically licensed, with more than 200 clubs in the game. Except for the free cards - which are not NFTs - given at the beginning of the game, which are unlimited and cannot be sold nor exchanged, each NFT Collectible is unique and belongs to each user. Cards can be bought or sould at any time. There are four types of paid, NFT Sorare cards: Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique.