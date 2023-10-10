How to watch Belgrano vs Boca Juniors for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Boca Juniors will visit Belgrano today in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023 Copa de la Liga. The “Xeneizes” want to improve their numbers in the local tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

Following their defeat against River Plate in the Superclasico, Boca Juniors reacted swiftly to the tough setback against their archrivals. They secured a place in the Copa Libertadores final by prevailing in the semifinals, once again relying on penalty shootouts.

While Boca Juniors‘ primary focus is on the continental tournament, they are also keen not to drop points in the domestic championship. Their upcoming opponents are Belgrano, who have a dual objective: securing a spot in the final stage of the Copa de la Liga and potentially earning a place in the Copa Sudamericana.

When will Belgrano vs Boca Juniors be played?

The Matchday 8 game of the 2023 Copa de la Liga between Belgrano and Boca Juniors will be played today, October 10 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Belgrano vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Belgrano vs Boca Juniors

This Matchday 8 game of the 2023 Copa de la Liga between Belgrano and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.