How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 23, 2024

Costa Rica and Honduras will face each other in what will be the 2024 Copa America qualification playoffs. Fans eager to catch every thrilling moment can access comprehensive information about the match’s date, kickoff time, and various streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States.

This game is arguably the most crucial for both teams in years, representing their final opportunity to qualify for a significant tournament, widely regarded as the toughest and most demanding at the national team level on the American continent. As a result, it is anticipated to be immensely intense.

On one side, we have Costa Rica, a team that was once indisputably the third best in Concacaf until recently. However, in recent times, they have experienced a significant decline and are now eager to reclaim their prestige. Their opponents will be Honduras, who, bolstered by players like Palma and Lozano, aim to once again contend for more prestigious achievements.

When will the Costa Rica vs Honduras game be played?

The game for the 2024 Copa America qualification playoff between Costa Rica and Honduras will be played this Saturday, March 23 at 7:15 PM (ET).

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

Where to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras

This 2024 Copa America qualification playoff between Costa Rica and Honduras will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount +. Other options: CBS Sports Network.