How to watch Guatemala vs Iceland for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

2024 is already here and the Guatemala national team is not wasting any second. Los Chapines will take on Iceland in an attractive international friendly early in the year at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

[Watch Guatemala vs Iceland online free on Fubo]

Guatemala coach Luis Fernando Tena knows there won’t be much at stake in the upcoming match, but it will be useful to see where his team is at. This year will be important, considering the road to the next World Cup starts in June.

Iceland, on the other hand, hope to begin their USA tour on the right foot before they take on Honduras in another friendly. In March, Iceland will face Israel in a playoff of the Euro Qualifiers.

When will Guatemala vs Iceland be played?

Guatemala and Iceland will face each other on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6:30 PM (ET) at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Guatemala vs Iceland: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs Iceland in the US

The international friendly between Guatemala and Iceland will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other option: FOX Deportes.