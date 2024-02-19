How to watch Mexico vs Argentina for FREE in the US for Concacaf 2024 Women's Gold Cup

Mexico will face off against Argentina in the Matchday 1 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage. Ensure you have all essential information about this match, including the date, kick-off time, and options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Mexico vs Argentina online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match marks the beginning of a group stage that is expected to be highly challenging for all four teams involved. Therefore, every match, point, and victory will be pivotal, considering that only the top two teams in the group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarterfinals.

Argentina secured their spot in this competition by finishing third in the 2022 Women Copa America, a performance that sets the stage for what will be a significant challenge for them. Their opponents, Mexico, earned their qualification by topping Group A of League A in the Qualification League, and they are eager to showcase their full capabilities.

When will Mexico vs Argentina be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage between Mexico and Argentina will be played this Tuesday, February 20 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Where to watch Mexico vs Argentina

This Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage game between Mexico and Argentina will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.