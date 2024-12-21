NFL News: Mike Macdonald welcomes back two key players for Week 16 clash

Following Seattle Seahawks loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, Mike Macdonald‘s Seahawks find themselves with little room for error, tied with the Los Angeles Rams. With the pressure mounting ahead of their NFL Week 16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Macdonald recovers two pivotal players crucial for Seahawks playoff push and their NFC west competition.

“Seahawks QB Geno Smith and RB Kenneth Walker III are off the injury report and good to go for Sunday’s game versus the Vikings,” affirmed Adam Schefter on X. Quarterback Geno Smith, who left in the third quarter during the game against the Packers, has been practicing with the team all week and is expected to start on Sunday. Smith’s leadership has been vital to the Seahawks’ success throughout the season.

Also returning is running back Kenneth Walker III, who had been sidelined with a calf injury. Walker has been a crucial part of the Seahawks’ offense, known for his ability to break tackles and pick up significant yardage. The Seahawks will need both of them at their best, as they face one of the league’s top teams, the Vikings, who are in red-hot form. If the Seahawks don’t bring their best game, they could risk falling out of contention for the NFC West title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The return of Smith and Walker has energized the team and fans alike, as the duo has been key to the offense’s success, providing a potent combination to pressure opposing defenses. Geno’s recovery, in particular, is a huge relief for fans, especially after Sam Howell struggled to fill the void when Smith was out. Undoubtedly, the return of this dynamic duo provides a much-needed boost to a team that must play near-perfect football in the coming weeks if they want to make a playoff run.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) hugs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on November 19, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Advertisement

Kenneth Walker III’s absence boosted Zach Charbonnet’s performance

Not all absences are detrimental, some can serve as opportunities for players to step up and prove their worth. This was the case for Zach Charbonnet, who rose to the occasion in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, averaging 91 rushing yards. His physicality and run-blocking performance were instrumental in securing that victory.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: DK Metcalf makes big admission about Packers loss with special request to Seahawks

“Zach did a great job, we gave him a game ball. Just ran really physical, and it’s tough to tackle that guy in the open field. He’s got speed and power, so I’m excited for him,” affirmed Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

Advertisement

There is no better motivator than healthy competition, and Kenneth Walker III is well aware of the challenge ahead. He knows that underperforming could allow Charbonnet to claim the starting role. Still, as second choice, Charbonnet’s ability to make a difference is vital to the Seahawks’ game plan, thanks to his knack for gaining tough yards. His recent performance has likely earned him more snaps in the coming games.