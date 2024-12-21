The undefeated season of the Oregon Ducks in the NCAAF has undoubtedly made the program even more attractive to join. With the transfer portal in full swing, Dan Lanning‘s team has successfully added a key player to their roster for the upcoming year, setting the stage for an enormous potential in the year ahead.

Despite having other visits and several interviews, Bear Alexander, a talented defensive lineman from USC, ultimately agreed to join Eugene. He was one of the most sought-after players by programs and decided to commit to Oregon.

The news was confirmed by college football journalist Hayes Fawcett through his X (formerly Twitter) account @Hayesfawcett3: “BREAKING: USC transfer DL Bear Alexander has Committed to Oregon, @on3sports has learned. The 6’3 315 DL chose the Ducks over Penn State & SMU. Started his career at Georgia. One of the Top DL in the Portal.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once the transfer to the Ducks was confirmed, the player himself took to his X account to post a message expressing his excitement about joining Lanning’s team: “It’s time to claim what’s rightfully yours. Had a few setbacks but never set back!!!” Alexander stated.

@BearAlexander_

Advertisement

Tony Jones, a mentor and father figure to Alexander, has been the primary figure leading and managing Alexander’s transfer process: “We made clear what our goals are. . . That goal is to be a full-time starter and leader on the defense like we came there to be… If Bear not being a starter and playing 35 or 40 snaps a game isn’t in the best interest of the team… We need to do something different,” he stated via ESPN.

Advertisement

see also HC Sarkisian reveals who will be starter QB between Ewers, Arch Manning for the Longhorns moving forward

Alexander is not the only addition to the Ducks

Although Bear Alexander’s arrival to the Ducks is undoubtedly one of the team’s biggest acquisitions through the transfer portal, it was not the only addition made to Dan Lanning‘s squad for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Oregon secured a commitment from Nevada Wolf Pack offensive tackle transfer Isaiah World, who has one year of eligibility remaining.

He becomes the fifth player to commit to Oregon through the portal this cycle, joining Purdue Boilermakers safety Dillon Thieneman, Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Theran Johnson, Texas State Bobcats offensive lineman Alex Harkey, and Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Dillon Gabriel’s future?

Dillon Gabriel is one of the standout players on the Ducks’ roster, and his future is clear: the player has confirmed that he will declare for the upcoming NFL draft once this college season concludes.

That being said, the talented quarterback won’t be the only one in this situation, as others, including Shedeur Sanders of the Buffaloes and Cam Ward of the Hurricanes, have also expressed their intentions regarding their future and plan to make the jump to the NFL.

Advertisement

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants are currently among the teams with the worst records, and their quarterback positions are practically up for grabs. One could believe that Gabriel could be a perfect fit for either of these franchises. The San Francisco 49ers could also be a potential destination for him, considering Purdy’s future situation is still uncertain.

Advertisement

With all these speculations in mind, it remains to be seen what the future holds for this team, which is currently awaiting the winner of the Tennessee vs. Ohio State matchup to face off in the Rose Bowl on January 1st.