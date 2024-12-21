Peter Laviolette, current head coach of the New York Rangers, is not only a prominent figure in the NHL but also a strategist with a career full of achievements that have made him one of the most respected names.

With a Stanley Cup under his belt as the leader of the Hurricanes, he has proven to be a master at transforming teams and taking them to compete at the highest level. He has built a remarkable career and amassed a considerable fortune.

With memorable stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals, he has been recognized for his ability to connect with his players and craft winning strategies. Check out his current net worth…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Peter Laviolette’s net worth?

Peter Laviolette‘s success is measured not only in titles but also in the respect he has earned over two decades on the bench. As of late 2024, he has a net worth of $1 million, according to sources like Sportskeeda.

Head coach Peter Laviolette of New York Rangers handles the bench during the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on October 04, 2023. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

As an NHL coach, he has accumulated approximately $34 million in earnings. In June 2023, he signed a three-year contract with the New York Rangers worth $14.7 million, granting him an average annual salary of $4.9 million.

Advertisement

Before joining the Rangers, he coached several teams like the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals. His most notable achievement was winning the Stanley Cup in 2006.

Advertisement

However, his financial journey has not been without challenges. In 2013, he and his wife filed a lawsuit against Bank of America, claiming they were persuaded to participate in an investment scheme that promised to significantly increase their wealth.

Despite these setbacks, Laviolette has maintained a prominent presence in the hockey world, solidifying his reputation and fortune through lucrative contracts and an unwavering dedication to the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter Laviolette’s real estate holdings

In 2015, Peter Laviolette and his wife, Kristen, purchased a beachfront property in Longboat Key, Florida, for $1.2 million. After making improvements, they sold it in 2022 for $3.575 million, securing a significant profit.

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers speaks with the media prior to the game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on March 17, 2024. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In May 2023, he listed his residence in Ballston, Arlington, Virginia, for $2.695 million. The property features 7 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, spanning 5,267 square feet, according to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement

The house, built in 2018, was acquired by Laviolette in 2020 during his tenure with the Washington Capitals. Upgrades included a security system and an extended driveway for vehicles.