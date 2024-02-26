How to watch Orlando City SC vs Cavalry for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 27, 2024

Orlando City SC are set to face Cavalry for the second leg of the first round in the Concacaf Champions League. This guide provides you with essential details about the encounter, such as the scheduled date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream the match online within the United States.

[Watch Orlando City SC vs Cavalry online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

As anticipated, Orlando City SC leveraged their superior league standing to secure a 3-0 victory in the first leg against Cavalry, virtually sealing the series and placing the Canadian team in a position where an extraordinary effort is required to overturn the result. Furthermore, Orlando City SC will have the advantage of concluding the series at home.

However, soccer enthusiasts are well aware that games must be played on the field, and any complacency could prove detrimental for the Florida team. Despite facing an uphill battle, Cavalry will aim for a remarkable comeback, though setting a more realistic objective of concluding the series with dignity might be advisable.

When will the Orlando City SC vs Cavalry match be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Orlando City SC and Cavalry will be played this Tuesday, February 27 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Orlando City SC vs Cavalry: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Where to watch Orlando City SC vs Cavalry

This second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Orlando City SC and Cavalry will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, ViX, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.