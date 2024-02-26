How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 27, 2024

Philadelphia Union will face off against Deportivo Saprissa for the second leg of the first round in the Concacaf Champions League. This guide provides you with essential details about the encounter, such as the scheduled date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream the match online within the United States.

[Watch Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The first leg of the series proved to be both challenging and captivating. Giventheir participation in a more competitive league, Philadelphia Union was expected to have the upper hand. However, it was also anticipated that Deportivo Saprissa would be a formidable opponent, capable of challenging expectations.

The narrow 3-2 victory for the American team validated these predictions. The series is now set to continue in Pennsylvania for a rematch that is expected to be fiercely contested. Philadelphia Union will aim to leverage their home advantage, the initial result, and their status as favorites, while Saprissa will seek to deliver a surprise and overturn the deficit.

When will the Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa match be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Philadelphia Union and Deportivo Saprissa will be played this Tuesday, February 27 at 8:15 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Where to watch Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa

This second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Philadelphia Union and Deportivo Saprissa will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN.com.