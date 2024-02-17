How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 18, 2024

Pumas UNAM are gearing up to face Santos Laguna in a Matchday 7 encounter of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Make sure to collect all the essential details for this match, such as its date, kick-off time, and ways to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Pumas UNAM missed a significant chance to close in on the top of the standings earlier this week. They played their Matchday 9 game in advance against Atlas, and a victory would have put them on par with Monterrey, Club America, and Tigres UANL, making them one of the four leaders at the top.

Unfortunately, the match ended in a scoreless draw, leaving them two points shy of the lead. Therefore, they are now aiming to narrow that gap once more. Their next opponents, Santos Laguna, have secured only one win in the Clausura and are in dire need of points to even consider competing for a Requalification spot.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna will be played this Sunday, February 18 at 7:05 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.