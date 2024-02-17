How to watch Monterrey vs Toluca in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 18, 2024

Monterrey are slated to face Toluca in a Matchday 7 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Ensure you have all the vital information for this match, including its date, kick-off time, and options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

Monterrey stands as one of the frontrunners in Liga MX at the conclusion of Matchday 6, boasting 14 points. Their performance aligns with the pre-season expectations of being top contenders, and they are demonstrating their championship potential with each game.

Their goal is to maintain their lead, and a critical step in that direction is overcoming Toluca, a team positioned within the requalification spots. The “Diablos Rojos” aim to secure one of the six direct playoff spots, and defeating a direct competitor like Monterrey would significantly bolster their chances.

When will Monterrey vs Toluca be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Monterrey and Toluca will be played this Sunday, February 18 at 9:10 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

Where to watch Monterrey vs Toluca

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Monterrey and Toluca will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.