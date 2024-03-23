How to watch Slovenia vs Portugal for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 26, 2024

Portugal are set to engage in their second international friendly of 2024, facing off against Slovenia in this FIFA Matchday. Detailed information regarding the date, kickoff time, and a range of viewing options accessible in the United States has been provided here for fans keen on closely following the action.

[Watch Slovenia vs Portugal for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match holds significant importance for both teams as it forms a crucial part of their preparations for Euro 2024, where each team undoubtedly has distinct objectives. Slovenia aim to perform well and strive for qualification in a highly challenging group.

On the Portuguese side, they are considered among the top contenders for the title and are determined to validate that status. This tournament might mark Cristiano Ronaldo‘s final significant competition with the national team, adding to the stakes as he endeavors to bid farewell in a grand manner. Undoubtedly, this game holds substantial significance for both teams.

When will the Slovenia vs Portugal game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between Slovenia and Portugal will be played this Tuesday, March 26 at 3:45 PM (ET).

Slovenia vs Portugal: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

Where to watch Slovenia vs Portugal

This 2024 friendly game between Slovenia and Portugal will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial).