How to watch Spain vs Brazil for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 26, 2024

Brazil and Spain are gearing up to clash in this 2024 international friendly, as part of their preparations for their upcoming continental tournaments. Comprehensive details regarding the date, kickoff time, and various viewing options available in the United States have been provided here for fans eager to closely follow the action.

[Watch Spain vs Brazil for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match represents a showdown between two world champions, underscoring its significance despite its friendly nature. It pits two giants from UEFA and Conmebol against each other as they prepare for their respective continental competitions: Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024.

Following a hard-fought victory against England, Brazil‘s spirits are notably lifted. Meanwhile, Spain suffered a defeat against Colombia, emphasizing the need for caution against the formidable Brazilians, who stand as a true powerhouse within Conmebol.

When will the Spain vs Brazil game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between Spain and Brazil will be played this Tuesday, March 26 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Spain vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Where to watch Spain vs Brazil

This 2024 friendly game between Spain and Brazil will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX.