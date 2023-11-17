How to watch United States U17 vs France U17 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Two of the world’s most promising youth teams will lock horns in a pivotal game at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup. The United States U17 squad, brimming with athleticism and a never-say-die spirit, will face off against their French counterparts, renowned for their technical prowess and tactical discipline.

[Watch United States U17 vs France U17 online free in the US on Fubo]

United States U17 proved to be one of the big favorites within group E, they started the tournament winning against South Korea by 3-1 and the most recent victory against Burkina Faso ended in 2-1.

France U17 know that this game will be highly important to see where the gaps are in the defense that until now has been perfect with no goals allowed. The most recent victory for them was against South Korea by 1-0.

When will United States U17 vs France U17 be played?

United States U17 and France U17 play for the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup on Saturday, November 18 at Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta. The United States, riding high on their recent CONCACAF U-17 runner-up, will be eager to prove their mettle on the global stage. Led by the dynamic duo of striker Keyrol Figueroa and midfielder Cruz Medina, the Americans possess a potent attacking threat capable of unhinging any defense.

United States U17 vs France U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch United States U17 vs France U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup, United States U17 and France U17 at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta on Saturday, November 18, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.