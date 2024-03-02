How to watch USA vs Colombia for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

The USA will compete against Colombia in the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup quarterfinals. It’s essential to compile all the relevant information for this match, including the date, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it online within the United States.

[Watch USA vs Colombia for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Colombia performed well in the group stage, securing victories against Puerto Rico and Panama as anticipated, though they suffered a 1-0 loss to Brazil. Consequently, they finished in second place, awaiting the outcomes in the other groups.

The major unexpected turn of events is that their next opponent will be the United States, a team Colombia likely did not anticipate facing at this stage. The Americans, having finished second after a surprising defeat to Mexico, are eager to recover and aim for the championship.

When will USA vs Colombia be played?

The game for the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup quarterfinals between USA and Colombia will be played this Sunday, March 3 at 8:15 PM (ET).

USA vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Where to watch USA vs Colombia

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between USA and Colombia will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.