How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

Mexico and Paraguay will face each other in the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup quarterfinals. It’s essential to compile all the relevant information for this match, including the date, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it online within the United States.

[Watch Mexico vs Paraguay for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The standout surprise of the group stage was certainly Mexico. While their potential was recognized, few could have anticipated their remarkable victory over the United States, a result that secured their position at the top of Group A.

However, this achievement will only hold significance if they can sustain that level of performance and contend for the title. To progress towards this goal, they must face Paraguay, who secured second place in Group C and are now aiming to shock Mexico with an upset.

When will Mexico vs Paraguay be played?

The game for the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup quarterfinals between Mexico and Paraguay will be played this Sunday, March 3 at 5:00 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Paraguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Where to watch Mexico vs Paraguay

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between Mexico and Paraguay will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.