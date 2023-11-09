Hugo Sanchez has recently shown his frustration for getting less recognition than Cristiano Ronaldo. In an appearance on Caliente, a TV show on TV Azteca, the Mexican legend says the Portuguese often gets too much praise for a bicycle kick he scored for Real Madrid, when Sanchez did that on 35 occasions throughout his career.

“Cristiano Ronaldo scored one bicycle kick and it looks like he scored the 35 that I did. Cristiano scored only one, I scored 35 and they want to put him at the same level as me with the bicycle kicks,” the former striker said.

Sanchez was referring to the iconic goal the Portuguese star recorded against Juventus in a UEFA Champions League game played on April 3, 2018. Ronaldo pulled off a memorable bicycle kick that Gianluigi Buffon couldn’t save, drawing praise even from the home fans. That night, Juve fans applauded Cristiano.

What Sanchez claims is that, while Ronaldo’s goal was pretty fantastic, he scored far more bicycle kicks than the 5x Ballon d’Or winner. Even so, it’s safe to say CR7’s goal against the Old Lady is much more famous for the soccer community.

Ronaldo overtook a record from Sanchez

Sanchez may feel like his 35 bicycle kicks are quite overlooked compared to Ronaldo’s goal in 2018, but the truth is Cristiano has already overshadowed the Mexican legend with a more important record.

Sanchez used to be Real Madrid’s top foreign scorer with 202 goals, until Ronaldo surpassed him. The Portuguese superstar found the net on an impressive 451 occasions for Los Blancos, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer.

The memorable bicycle kick Sanchez scored for Madrid

Sanchez has scored several bicycle kicks throughout his career, but it’s safe to say the one he’ll never forget took place 35 years ago. On April 10, 1988, the Mexican star made the Santiago Bernabeu go wild with a beautiful goal against Logroñes.

“April 10, 1988 was a historic day for me because I was able to fulfill one of my childhood dreams: to score a goal with a bicycle kick in a wonderful stadium called Santiago Bernabeu with the jersey of the best team of all time, which is Real Madrid,” Sanchez said, via ESPN. “And that day I was able to finish my favorite shot, which I did in honor of my father, who liked to do that kind of shots. In addition, against Logroñés, I was able to fulfill the fact that I felt fulfilled and completely happy.”