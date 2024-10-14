Iceland vs Turkey: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Iceland face off against Turkey on Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League B, with fans eager to see two of Europe’s top teams clash. Find out how to watch the game live on TV and through online streaming platforms. Check here the options for your country.
[Watch Iceland vs Turkey for free in the USA on Fubo]
Turkey secured a hard-fought victory over Montenegro, pushing their points total to 7 and keeping them at the top of the standings. The team understands that their position is precarious, and any misstep could cost them their lead. With Wales nipping at their heels, Turkey remains focused on maintaining their advantage as the competition heats up.
Meanwhile, Iceland are emerging as another serious contender. The Viking squad recently battled to a 2-2 draw against Wales, leaving them with 4 points and within striking distance of Turkey. A win in their next match would put them level with the current leaders, and they are determined to seize the opportunity.
Iceland vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 15)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Iceland: 6:45
India: 12:15 AM (October 15)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Turkey: 9:45
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Iceland’s Stefan Teitur Thordarson – IMAGO / Propaganda Photo
Iceland vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Germany
Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV6
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App
Turkey: Exxen, TV8
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fubo Sports Network 4