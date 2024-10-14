Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

Iceland vs Turkey: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Iceland face Turkey in League B's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Hakan Calhanoglu of Turkey
© IMAGO / NurPhotoHakan Calhanoglu of Turkey

By Leonardo Herrera

Iceland face off against Turkey on Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League B, with fans eager to see two of Europe’s top teams clash. Find out how to watch the game live on TV and through online streaming platforms. Check here the options for your country.

[Watch Iceland vs Turkey for free in the USA on Fubo]

Turkey secured a hard-fought victory over Montenegro, pushing their points total to 7 and keeping them at the top of the standings. The team understands that their position is precarious, and any misstep could cost them their lead. With Wales nipping at their heels, Turkey remains focused on maintaining their advantage as the competition heats up.

Meanwhile, Iceland are emerging as another serious contender. The Viking squad recently battled to a 2-2 draw against Wales, leaving them with 4 points and within striking distance of Turkey. A win in their next match would put them level with the current leaders, and they are determined to seize the opportunity.

Advertisement

Iceland vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 15)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Iceland: 6:45

India: 12:15 AM (October 15)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Iceland’s Stefan Teitur Thordarson – IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Iceland’s Stefan Teitur Thordarson – IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Iceland vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV6

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App

Turkey: Exxen, TV8

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fubo Sports Network 4

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Italy vs Israel: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Italy vs Israel: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Germany vs Netherlands: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Germany vs Netherlands: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Belgium vs France: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Belgium vs France: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

NFL News: Ravens RB Derrick Henry delivers heartfelt message after stellar performance against Commanders
NFL

NFL News: Ravens RB Derrick Henry delivers heartfelt message after stellar performance against Commanders

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo