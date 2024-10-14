Iceland vs Turkey: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Iceland face Turkey in League B's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Iceland face off against Turkey on Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League B, with fans eager to see two of Europe’s top teams clash. Find out how to watch the game live on TV and through online streaming platforms. Check here the options for your country.

Turkey secured a hard-fought victory over Montenegro, pushing their points total to 7 and keeping them at the top of the standings. The team understands that their position is precarious, and any misstep could cost them their lead. With Wales nipping at their heels, Turkey remains focused on maintaining their advantage as the competition heats up.

Meanwhile, Iceland are emerging as another serious contender. The Viking squad recently battled to a 2-2 draw against Wales, leaving them with 4 points and within striking distance of Turkey. A win in their next match would put them level with the current leaders, and they are determined to seize the opportunity.

Iceland vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 15)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Iceland: 6:45

India: 12:15 AM (October 15)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Iceland vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV6

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App

Turkey: Exxen, TV8

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fubo Sports Network 4