Tata Martino will be able to count on the return of two important players that could slot into the starting XI against Monterrey in leg 2 of the CCC quarterfinals.

Monterrey has a 2-1 series lead over Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup. In a tight match in Florida, Monterrey were able to sneak two big goals against Tata Martino’s side who for 70 minutes had played the best soccer in their history.

Now Inter Miami will need all the help they can get in order to turn the series around as the winner of the CCC punches a ticket to the club world cup.

The players set to return are defender Sergiy Kryvtsov and the long-awaited return of USMNT prospect Ben Chremaschi.

Ben Chremaschi and Sergiy Kryvtsov return to Inter Miami fold

Sergiy Kryvtsov, 33, has been out the last two weeks, the defender played in Inter Miami’s first 6 games and will be back for the second leg against Monterrey.

19- year- old Ben Chremaschi has not played any minutes in the 2024 MLS season and will hope to get back to where he was in 2023 after being out with a groin injury.

The match will be played on Wednesday in Mexico and Inter Miami will have close to a first team lineup as some troops return from their injuries.