Antonella Siegert is a youth soccer player and ran on the field during Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids. She has now gone viral for her selfie with Messi.

A selfie with Lionel Messi is a huge prize for any soccer fan, but a selfie with Messi, while playing on the field is the ultimate prize and Antonella Siegert can claim to have both. The 12-year-old youth soccer player has over 43,000 likes on her Instagram post where she details how she got her desired selfie with the Argentine World Cup winner.

Antonella Siegert, 12, is the daughter of Venezuelan parents and she went to the Inter Miami – Colorado Rapids game along with her younger brother. As her father Carlos told TN in Argentina, tickets for games are expensive and it was a once and lifetime experience to see Messi.

Antonella Siegert plays soccer for the Nona Soccer Academy and plays in the position of striker. Siegert has 14,000 Instagram followers, a spike after she ran on the field and took her selfie with Messi.

Reactions to selfie with Lionel Messi

Antonella Siegert ran on to the field jumping the signage and ran straight towards Lionel Messi, who had his back turned to her and was giving indications to his teammates. According to Siegert when she asked Messi for the selfie the Argentine told her, “Okay, now run before security gets you.”

Antonella Siegert also stated, “The few seconds Leo Messi hugged me were the most beautiful moments of my life.”

On her Instagram reel she was asked by Messi supporters, “how was it like to touch the GOAT?” and “What did Messi say to you?”. Others who were at the stadium stated they cheered for her to get to Messi as she ran on the field.