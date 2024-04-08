Monterrey host Inter Miami in the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 10, with all eyes on Lionel Messi. Check out here the predicted lineups.

Monterrey and Inter Miami will face off in the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 10, at 10:30 PM (ET) at Estadio BBVA. Needless to say, the question everyone makes is whether Lionel Messi will finally return to the starting eleven for the Herons.

The Argentine star came back to action on Saturday, coming on in the second half of his side’s MLS fixture against Colorado Rapids. The 36-year-old had been on the sidelines since March 13th due to a hamstring injury.

Gerardo Martino decided not to risk him in the first leg in South Florida, where Rayados claimed a come-from-behind win to head into the rematch in Mexico with a 2-1 lead on aggregate. Therefore, Miami now needs Leo more than ever.

Monterrey probable lineup

On Saturday’s Liga MX loss to Cruz Azul, Monterrey coach Fernando Ortiz rested eight players who started in Miami last week. Hoping to build on a great away result in the first leg, Rayados will have a team at full strength to try and get the job done at home.

Monterrey’s predicted lineup: Esteban Andrada; Erick Aguirre, Victor Guzman, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga; Luis Romo, Jorge Rodriguez, Jesus Gallardo; Maximiliano Meza, Sergio Canales, Brandon Vazquez.

Inter Miami possible starting XI

With Messi expected to make his first start since the injury, Martino will make at least one change in regard to the first leg lineup as David Ruiz saw the red card last week.

Miami will continue to miss the likes of Federico Redondo and Facundo Farias due to serious injuries, but the veteran stars are expected to show up at Estadio BBVA from the get-go. Robert Taylor is questionable after being subbed off last week due to injury.

Inter Miami’s probable lineup: Drake Callender; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Nicolas Freire, Jordi Alba; Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets, Diego Gomez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Leo Afonso.