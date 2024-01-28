Inter Miami and Al Hilal clash in a spectacular International Friendly. The match will be played on Monday, January 29 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are in the middle of a world tour as part of their preseason. After winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, this will be the first full year for the Argentine legend alongside amazing players such as Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The goal is to hoist the trophy in the MLS.
Meanwhile, even without Neymar due to injury, Al Hilal are dominating the Saudi Pro League. They’re trying to catch rhythm following the winter break to defend a seven-point advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr.
Inter Miami vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3 PM
Australia: 4 AM (AEST) (Tuesday)
Bangladesh: 12 AM (Tuesday)
Belgium: 7 PM
Brazil: 3 PM
Canada: 1 PM (ET)
Croatia: 7 PM
Denmark: 7 PM
Egypt: 8 PM
France: 7 PM
Germany: 7 PM
Ghana: 6 PM
Greece: 8 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2 AM (Tuesday)
Ireland: 6 PM
Israel: 8 PM
Italy: 7 PM
Jamaica: 1 PM
Kenya: 9 PM
Malaysia: 2 AM (Tuesday)
Mexico: 12 PM
Morocco: 7 PM
Netherlands: 7 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (Tuesday)
Nigeria: 7 PM
Norway: 7 PM
Philippines: 2 AM (Tuesday)
Poland: 7 PM
Portugal: 6 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9 PM
Serbia: 7 PM
Singapore: 2 AM (Tuesday)
South Africa: 8 PM
Spain: 7 PM
Sweden: 7 PM
Switzerland: 7 PM
UAE: 10 PM
UK: 6 PM
United States: 1 PM (ET)
How to Watch Inter Miami vs Al Hilal in your Country
The game between Inter Miami and Al Hilal will be available worldwide in MLS Pass on Apple TV.
International: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: DAZN Brasil
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports
France: beIN Sports MAX 6, DAZN France, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany
Italy: DAZN Italia
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports
Spain: DAZN Spain
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
UAE: beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
