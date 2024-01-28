Inter Miami vs Al Hilal: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on January 29, 2024

Inter Miami and Al Hilal clash in a spectacular International Friendly. The match will be played on Monday, January 29 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are in the middle of a world tour as part of their preseason. After winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, this will be the first full year for the Argentine legend alongside amazing players such as Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The goal is to hoist the trophy in the MLS.

Meanwhile, even without Neymar due to injury, Al Hilal are dominating the Saudi Pro League. They’re trying to catch rhythm following the winter break to defend a seven-point advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr.

Inter Miami vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3 PM

Australia: 4 AM (AEST) (Tuesday)

Bangladesh: 12 AM (Tuesday)

Belgium: 7 PM

Brazil: 3 PM

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7 PM

Denmark: 7 PM

Egypt: 8 PM

France: 7 PM

Germany: 7 PM

Ghana: 6 PM

Greece: 8 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2 AM (Tuesday)

Ireland: 6 PM

Israel: 8 PM

Italy: 7 PM

Jamaica: 1 PM

Kenya: 9 PM

Malaysia: 2 AM (Tuesday)

Mexico: 12 PM

Morocco: 7 PM

Netherlands: 7 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (Tuesday)

Nigeria: 7 PM

Norway: 7 PM

Philippines: 2 AM (Tuesday)

Poland: 7 PM

Portugal: 6 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9 PM

Serbia: 7 PM

Singapore: 2 AM (Tuesday)

South Africa: 8 PM

Spain: 7 PM

Sweden: 7 PM

Switzerland: 7 PM

UAE: 10 PM

UK: 6 PM

United States: 1 PM (ET)

How to Watch Inter Miami vs Al Hilal in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

The game between Inter Miami and Al Hilal will be available worldwide in MLS Pass on Apple TV.

International: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: DAZN Brasil

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports

France: beIN Sports MAX 6, DAZN France, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany

Italy: DAZN Italia

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports

Spain: DAZN Spain

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

UAE: beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS CONNECT