Inter Miami will face Atlanta United for the 2024 MLS Matchday 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Inter Miami are set to take on Atlanta United in the 2024 MLS Matchday 16. Get all the crucial details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a variety of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United live in the USA on Apple TV]

Despite the absence of Lionel Messi for the second consecutive game, Inter Miami secured a significant victory against Vancouver. This win enables them to maintain their lead in the Eastern Conference, albeit closely pursued by Cincinnati, with only a one-point difference. Consequently, they require a victory to sustain their position at the top.

With the presence of Messi and Suarez, the Florida team wants to secure 3 vital points in the fight for leadership. And they have a favorable opportunity to achieve them, as their opponents will be Atlanta United, one of the weaker teams in the tournament. Atlanta, with 13 points, currently sits five points away from the Play-in positions, which they aim to narrow.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 9:30 AM (May 30)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (May 30)

Canada: 7:30 PM

France: 1:30 AM (May 30)

Germany: 1:30 AM (May 30)

India: 5:00 AM (May 30)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (May 30)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (May 30)

Italy: 1:30 AM (May 30)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (May 30)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (May 30)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (May 30)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (May 30)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (May 30)

Spain: 1:30 AM (May 30)

UAE: 3:30 AM (May 30)

UK: 12:30 PM (May 30)

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV.