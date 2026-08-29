Inter Miami vs CF Montreal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for MLS game on August 29, 2026

Inter Miami host CF Montreal at Nu Stadium in a key MLS regular-season matchup on August 29. With Miami pushing near the top of the Eastern Conference and Montreal fighting to climb the standings, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Tournament Major Soccer League Date Saturday, August 29, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs CF Montreal in the USA

The game can be accessed through the Apple TV app on supported devices or through the Apple TV website. The platform provides the MLS broadcast in multiple languages, including English and Spanish.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs CF Montreal for free?

Apple TV currently lists a seven-day free trial for new subscribers in the U.S., after which the regular subscription price is $12.99 per month.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami enter this matchup with a clear objective: keep pace near the top of the Eastern Conference as the regular season moves into its decisive stretch. The Herons are coming off a 2-1 home loss to Toronto FC on August 22, a result that left them with 39 points and an 11-4-6 record.

Lionel Messi scored Miami’s only goal in that defeat, but the team missed an opportunity to strengthen its position in the conference race. The loss makes Saturday’s game particularly important, especially amidst significant managerial changes.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami during the MLS match (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

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The club has officially announced Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez as the new head coach to replace interim manager Guillermo Hoyos, who had been leading the team since April. However, a fixed date for the coaching transition has not yet been set as Gonzalez awaits work visa approval.

While Hoyos has continued to direct training sessions and lead squad preparations, he will not be on the bench for today’s match. He received a one-game MLS suspension after the team was penalized for repeatedly delaying their return to the field.

Despite the temporary bench vacancy and recent managerial adjustments, the club have already demonstrated their ability to compete for the biggest prizes in MLS. Maintaining consistency will be crucial as they aim to remain among the Eastern Conference’s top contenders.

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For CF Montreal, the challenge is to turn a recent improvement in form into points against one of the conference’s strongest teams. Montreal drew 2-2 with the LA Galaxy in their most recent league game, with Daniel Rios and Prince Owusu scoring for the Canadian side.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Sergio Reguilon, Maximiliano Falcon, Gonzalo Lujan, Ian Fray; Telasco Segovia, Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul; German Berterame, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

CF Montreal (4-3-3): Thomas Gillier; Matteo Petrasso, Brayan Vera, Jalen Neal, Dawid Bugaj; Victor Loturi, Dani Pereira, Sean Longstaff; Daniel Rios, Prince Owusu, Noah Streit.

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What time is the Inter Miami vs CF Montreal match?

The Inter Miami vs. CF Montreal match kicks off on Saturday, August 29, at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Nu Stadium in Miami as part of the 2026 MLS regular season. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times: