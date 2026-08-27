Inter Miami HC Guillermo Hoyos handed MLS ban amid rumors of new coach for Lionel Messi

As if Lionel Messi's Inter Miami was in need of any more drama, Guillermo Hoyos has received a sanction by Major League Soccer.

In Miami, when it rains, it pours, and Guillermo Hoyos is learning that lesson the hard way. On the heels of a report stating Inter Miami will replace Hoyos with Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez at head coach for the Herons, Lionel Messi and company have been informed their manager—for the time being—has received an MLS suspension.

“Major League Soccer has fined Inter Miami CF and head coach Guillermo Hoyos undisclosed amounts, and suspended Hoyos one match, for the club’s repeated violation of the Late Kickoff Policy,” as announced by MLS on an official press release.

Inter Miami will host Montreal at Nu Stadium on Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Taking on the second-to-last team in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, it’s now been confirmed that Hoyos won’t be on the pitch or the bench with his team. However, he may not have been there regardless, as reports state the Herons will hire a new coach in Gonzalez.

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The one-game suspension adds to what’s been a whirlwind few hours in South Beach. However, with the buzz indicating Hoyos will be relieved of his head coaching duties soon, the suspension may carry little weight. On paper, it sounds harsh, but that’s all it may be: a symbolic punishment with little bite.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Why were Hoyos and Inter Miami fined?

Although the total figure remains undisclosed, Inter Miami and Hoyos were both fined. According to MLS, the action was the result of the Herons’ repeated violations of the Late Kickoff Policy. The rule states that “all clubs must be on the field and ready to play at the scheduled kickoff of the first and second half.”

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Anybody who’s tuned in to Messi and Inter Miami’s games throughout the 2026 MLS season can attest that the Herons often take longer than their opponents to return to the pitch after halftime and ahead of the second half. Although the delays are sometimes inadvertent, it’s clear now that the league was watching and that they didn’t go under the radar.

Suspension’s timing makes noise

However, the timing of the announcement raises eyebrows. Days have passed since Inter Miami’s last MLS game on Aug. 22, and only now has the one-match ban for Hoyos been announced, shortly after reports indicated his departure was imminent.

It’s clear Hoyos won’t be allowed to coach the Herons on Saturday against Montreal, but it may not be solely because of the one-game ban. In the end, Hoyos could get away with a slap on the wrist, although he and the club will have to foot the bill for the fine.

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If Hoyos indeed leaves Inter Miami, he may never have to serve his MLS suspension unless he is hired by another club in the league.