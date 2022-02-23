Inter Miami and Chicago Fire face off in the opening week of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US and Canada for 2022 MLS regular season

The moment we've been waiting for is here. The 2022 MLS regular season kicks off this weekend and it will bring us a can't-miss game between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire. Here, you will find the date and time. To watch it in the US, you can tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can watch it on DAZN.

The Herons return to action after a busy offseason that saw multiple changes in their roster. In their third year in the league, Inter Miami aim to take a step forward after two sour seasons. Will Phil Neville's boys get off to a winning start?

On the other hand, Chicago also wants to improve from a frustrating 2021 campaign. They have made one of the biggest offseason signings by landing Xherdan Shaqiri, while Kacper Przybyłko and Jairo Torres are also great additions for new manager Ezra Hendrickson.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Date

Inter Miami and Chicago Fire will face each other on Saturday, February 26, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in the opening week of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

TV channel to watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire

The game between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can tune in to DAZN. Other options in the US: ESPN+.