Where to watch Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Germany will receive Bosnia and Herzegovina in League A's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Germany will face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in League A’s Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. USA fans can access full viewing details, including channel listings and streaming options, to watch the game live.

[Watch Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Germany are in prime position to clinch the top spot in their group after securing 10 points out of a possible 12, including a pivotal win over the Netherlands in the last round. With that advantage, they can seal first place outright if the Dutch manage only a draw against Hungary.

However, the Germans aren’t leaving anything to chance and are aiming for another victory to secure their lead on their own terms. Their opponents, Bosnia and Herzegovina, face a must-win situation as they fight to stay in the running and avoid direct relegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match be played?

Germany will host Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Saturday, November 16, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina – IMAGO / Nordphoto

Advertisement

Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 PM

How to watch Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are Tubi, ViX.