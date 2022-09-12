Inter Miami will receive Columbus Crew for the Matchday 31 of the 2022 MLS regular season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter Miami and Columbus Crew will face each other for the Matchday 31 of the MLS regular season. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The visitors are currently the last qualified from the Eastern Conference to the round of 16 of the 2022 MLS. They have 41 points, just 3 more than New England, so a loss could threaten their postseason spot if the Revolution win their game against the Houston Dynamo.

Inter Miami urgently need victory. With 36 points, they still have a chance of qualifying for round 16, but a defeat would make the difference in points, which is currently 5 with the last qualified, their rivals in this Matchday 31, 8 points, leaving only 9 in dispute.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Kick-Off Time

Inter Miami will play against Columbus Crew for the Matchday 31 of the MLS regular season this Tuesday, September 13 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Barbados: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM (EDT)

Ireland: 1:00 AM (September 14)

Italy: 2:00 AM (September 14)

Jamaica: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Spain: 2:00 AM (September 14)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 PM

UK: 1:00 AM (September 14)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: DAZN

Canada: DAZN

International: bet365

Ireland: Free Sports TV UK

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Spain: DAZN

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United Kingdom: Free Sports TV UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Inter Miami App, my33 WBFS TV, Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+

