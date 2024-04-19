Inter Miami will receive Nashville SC for the Matchday 9 of the 2024 MLS. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Inter Miami will host Nashville SC for Matchday 9 of the 2024 MLS season. This preview offers detailed insights into the upcoming match, covering the venue and providing various viewing options through TV or live streaming platforms available in your country.

It’s a clash between opposites in the standings. On one side, we have Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, currently leading the Eastern Conference with 15 points, determined to retain their advantageous position.

On the flip side, attempting to bounce back from a disappointing campaign thus far, are Nashville SC, with 7 points from 7 games played. They sit second to last in the East and are eager to accumulate points that will facilitate their climb up the standings.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (April 21)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (April 21)

Canada: 7:30 PM

France: 1:30 AM (April 21)

Germany: 1:30 AM (April 21)

India: 5:00 AM (April 21)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (April 21)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (April 21)

Italy: 1:30 AM (April 21)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (April 21)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (April 21)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (April 21)

Portugal: 12:30 PM (April 21)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (April 21)

Spain: 1:30 AM (April 21)

UAE: 3:30 AM (April 21)

UK: 12:30 PM (April 21)

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Other option for USA is SiriusXM FC.