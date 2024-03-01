Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: How to Watch Live for FREE, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 2, 2024

Inter Miami will face Orlando City in a new edition of the Florida Derby for the Matchday 2 of the MLS regular season. Find all the essential information about this game, including details about how to watch it on TV or through live streaming services in your country.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC online FREE in the US on Fubo]

The most awaited match for soccer enthusiasts in Florida is set to unfold. The two teams from the peninsula will clash in a game that promises to be exhilarating. Inter Miami head into this matchup following a last-minute draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Despite having a team graced with stars including Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have yet to reach the high expectations set for them, something they aim to improve as the season progresses. On the other hand, Orlando City SC are coming off a goalless draw in their last match and will be eager to net their first goals of the season and secure their first win.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:30 PM

Australia: 8:30 AM (March 3)

Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (March 3)

Belgium: 10:30 PM

Brazil: 6:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM

Croatia: 10:30 PM

Denmark: 10:30 PM

Egypt: 11:30 PM

France: 10:30 PM

Germany: 10:30 PM

Ghana: 9:30 PM

Greece: 11:30 PM

India: 3:00 AM (March 3)

Indonesia: 5:30 AM (March 3)

Ireland: 9:30 PM

Israel: 11:30 PM

Italy: 10:30 PM

Jamaica: 4:30 PM

Kenya: 11:30 PM

Malaysia: 5:30 AM (March 3)

Mexico: 3:30 PM

Morocco: 10:30 PM

Netherlands: 10:30 PM

New Zealand: 9:30 AM (March 3)

Nigeria: 10:30 PM

Norway: 10:30 PM

Philippines: 5:30 AM (March 3)

Poland: 10:30 PM

Portugal: 9:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:30 AM (March 3)

Serbia: 10:30 PM

Singapore: 5:30 AM (March 3)

South Africa: 10:30 PM

Spain: 10:30 PM

Sweden: 10:30 PM

Switzerland: 10:30 PM

UAE: 1:30 AM (March 3)

UK: 9:30 PM

United States: 4:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

United States: Fubo (free trial), Apple TV MLS Season Pass, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Deportes, SiriusXM FC

Rest of the word: Apple TV MLS Season Pass, Bet 365