MLB Rumors: Roki Sasaki's decision could favor another team over the Dodgers

Roki Sasaki, the young Japanese pitching prodigy, is on the verge of making one of the most significant decisions of his career: choosing the Major League Baseball (MLB) team that will shape his future. While the Los Angeles Dodgers have been widely regarded as the favorites, a prominent MLB analyst suggests another team may have the edge.

The choice of a team will be pivotal for Sasaki’s development in the Major Leagues. Key factors such as organizational quality, growth opportunities, and playing conditions will heavily influence his decision.

Sasaki has until January 23 to finalize his choice, as the international signing period officially begins on January 15. This tight timeline means the young pitcher will soon determine the next chapter of his career.

Which Team Has the Edge Over the Dodgers to Sign Roki Sasaki?

MLB insider David Schoenfield believes the San Diego Padres hold a significant advantage over the Dodgers in the race to secure Sasaki’s talent. “The Padres can highlight their smaller market and the opportunity for Sasaki to play alongside Yu Darvish, his favorite player as a child,” Schoenfield wrote.

Roki Sasaki #14 of Japan is congratulated by Manager Hideki Kuriyama #89 after his withdrawal in the fourth inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Czech Republic and Japan at Tokyo Dome on March 11, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Darvish, who shared the field with Sasaki during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, has openly expressed his desire to reunite with his compatriot. While acknowledging that the final decision lies with Sasaki, Darvish has offered to participate in any meetings the Padres arrange with the star pitcher.

Key Factors in Sasaki’s Decision

Schoenfield also emphasizes the importance of selecting a team with a pitcher-friendly stadium. This will not only affect Sasaki’s performance but also his ability to adapt to the competitive landscape of MLB.

With expectations running high, all eyes are on Sasaki as he navigates this crucial decision. His choice is poised to become a landmark moment in the history of relations between Japanese baseball and MLB.