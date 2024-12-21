MLB News: Yankees shake things up in surprising 3-player trade with the Reds

In a surprising MLB trade this past Friday, the New York Yankees bolstered their roster by acquiring reliever Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for All-Star catcher José Trevino.

Trevino, an All-Star in 2022 and widely regarded as one of the league’s premier defensive catchers, is heading to the Cincinnati Reds. His arrival in New York during the spring of 2022 made him a crucial presence behind the plate. However, injuries derailed his 2023 season, and he eventually lost his starting role to Austin Wells.

Set to become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, Trevino was projected to earn approximately $3.5 million next year. This trade allows the Yankees to cut costs and reallocate resources to strengthen other areas of the roster.

Fernando Cruz: A High-Impact Arm with Untapped Potential

The centerpiece of this trade is Fernando Cruz, a right-handed reliever with an exceptional strikeout rate. Cruz averaged an impressive 14.72 strikeouts per nine innings last season, placing him among the league’s elite in this category. However, control issues were evident, as he allowed 35 walks and recorded a 4.86 ERA.

Despite these inconsistencies, Cruz represents significant upside. At 34 years old, he has yet to reach salary arbitration, giving the Yankees four years of team control. His potential makes him a valuable addition to a bullpen looking for reinforcement.

Strategic Shift for the Yankees

This trade signals a strategic shift for the Yankees. Trevino, known for his defensive prowess and ability to manage pitchers, departs as the team opts for the high-upside arm of Cruz.

The Yankees’ bullpen, while strong, struggled in critical moments last season. The addition of Cruz, alongside recent acquisition closer Devin Williams and Jonathan Loáisiga, boosts the bullpen’s depth and firepower heading into next season.

With this move, the Yankees appear focused on building a dominant bullpen to complement their roster as they prepare for a highly competitive MLB season ahead.

