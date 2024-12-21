Where to watch SMU vs Penn State live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

SMU are set to face off against Penn State in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Fans across the country can find all the key details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

The College Football Playoff first round showcases an exciting clash as the No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2) welcome the No. 12 SMU Mustangs (11-2) to Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State enter the matchup as 8.5-point favorites, with the total points projection set at 53.5, promising a competitive contest between these two programs.

Penn State are looking to rebound after a tough 45-37 loss to the Oregon Ducks in their last outing, a game that highlighted their offensive firepower but exposed defensive vulnerabilities. On the other side, SMU narrowly fell 34-31 to the Clemson Tigers, a result that tested their resilience and sets up a compelling battle in this playoff showdown.

When will the SMU vs Penn State match be played?

SMU face Penn State this Saturday, December 21st, in the highly anticipated College Football Playoffs First Round. The game will kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen – IMAGO / Newscom World

SMU vs Penn State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch SMU vs Penn State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between SMU and Penn State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to TNT.