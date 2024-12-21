NFL News: John Lynch hints at Dre Greenlaw’s future with the 49ers defense

John Lynch, the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, knows the team needs players like Dre Greenlaw for the upcoming season. Speaking on KNBR, Lynch addressed Greenlaw’s potential future with the franchise, praising his performance despite battling injuries.

According to Lynch, the 49ers are keen on keeping Greenlaw for another season. “We love Dre and we’re interested in keeping him here for a long time. He’s a special player. We’ll let that take care of itself as time progresses here,” Lynch said, acknowledging that Greenlaw has been limited by an Achilles injury.

Lynch also highlighted Greenlaw’s impressive ability to maintain his form despite extended time off the field. “It’s really tough to come off after not playing football for a long time and make it look like he hasn’t lost a step. Very few people have that skill, and Dre does,” Lynch noted. He emphasized Greenlaw’s impact whenever he steps on the field.

Known for his explosive speed, Greenlaw drew further praise from Lynch, who said, “I love his go-to… When he starts hitting his own face mask, I know it’s on.” Lynch added that Greenlaw’s energy inspires his teammates.

Greenlaw’s Recent Seasons with the 49ers

Greenlaw, a veteran who has been with the 49ers since 2019, is expected to remain with the team for a bit longer. In 2024, he has appeared in just one game—a loss to the Rams—where he recorded eight tackles. This follows two standout NFL seasons in 2022 and 2023, where he logged 120 or more tackles each year, marking the most productive stretch of his career so far.