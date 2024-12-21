Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: John Lynch hints at Dre Greenlaw’s future with the 49ers defense

John Lynch recently made it clear where the San Francisco 49ers stand regarding Dre Greenlaw and his potential future with the franchise.

General manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
© Getty ImagesGeneral manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

By Richard Tovar

John Lynch, the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, knows the team needs players like Dre Greenlaw for the upcoming season. Speaking on KNBR, Lynch addressed Greenlaw’s potential future with the franchise, praising his performance despite battling injuries.

According to Lynch, the 49ers are keen on keeping Greenlaw for another season. “We love Dre and we’re interested in keeping him here for a long time. He’s a special player. We’ll let that take care of itself as time progresses here,” Lynch said, acknowledging that Greenlaw has been limited by an Achilles injury.

Lynch also highlighted Greenlaw’s impressive ability to maintain his form despite extended time off the field. “It’s really tough to come off after not playing football for a long time and make it look like he hasn’t lost a step. Very few people have that skill, and Dre does,” Lynch noted. He emphasized Greenlaw’s impact whenever he steps on the field.

Advertisement

Known for his explosive speed, Greenlaw drew further praise from Lynch, who said, “I love his go-to… When he starts hitting his own face mask, I know it’s on.” Lynch added that Greenlaw’s energy inspires his teammates.

Advertisement

Greenlaw’s Recent Seasons with the 49ers

Greenlaw, a veteran who has been with the 49ers since 2019, is expected to remain with the team for a bit longer. In 2024, he has appeared in just one game—a loss to the Rams—where he recorded eight tackles. This follows two standout NFL seasons in 2022 and 2023, where he logged 120 or more tackles each year, marking the most productive stretch of his career so far.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

HC Sarkisian reveals who will be starter QB between Ewers, Arch Manning for the Longhorns moving forward
College Football

HC Sarkisian reveals who will be starter QB between Ewers, Arch Manning for the Longhorns moving forward

NFL News: Sean McVay reveals the key to replacing Aaron Donald after his retirement with the Rams
NFL

NFL News: Sean McVay reveals the key to replacing Aaron Donald after his retirement with the Rams

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

MLB News: Francisco Lindor makes major admission on Juan Soto's addition to the Mets
MLB

MLB News: Francisco Lindor makes major admission on Juan Soto's addition to the Mets

Better Collective Logo