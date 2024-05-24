Tata Martino’s side knows how to come back. They have been down a lot during the course of the season but are the team in MLS to have gained the most points when starting a match losing.

Inter Miami’s crazy stat when having to come from behind

Inter Miami is breaking all kinds of records in Major League Soccer in 2024. Lionel Messi has broken many individual records, and Tata Martino’s side is also on course to becoming an all-time points leader.

Despite a shaky preseason and an inability to win when Messi is not on the field, the team is on top of the general table in MLS and has been there for well over a month.

Below is a breakdown of just how many points Inter Miami has earned when they have gone down in the scoreline.

Inter Miami: Top Team for Comebacks in MLS

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates with Luis Suarez

Inter Miami has earned 20 points when they have had to come back from a losing position, 20 out of their 31 points have been earned when Inter Miami has been down.

The other teams with the best comeback points total in MLS are Austin FC with 10, and both RSL and Minnesota United with 9.

Inter Miami returns to action on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, in a match where an estimated 55,000 fans are set to show up. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets are expected to play.