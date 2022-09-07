Inter and Bayern meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. The Italian side are not the best team in that country but they are among the top ten favorites to win the title this year. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Inter Milan showed power during the last edition of the Champions League as they were the second best Group D team below Real Madrid. But things went south for them during the Knockout Stage as the team was eliminated by Liverpool.
Bayern starts a new season in the biggest european tournament as favorites but now without one of their top striker, Lewandowski, things will be different as the team still doesn't have a replacement to cover that spot.
Inter vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Inter and Bayern play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 8
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 8
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Inter vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Brazil: TNT Brasil, HBO Max
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN , Servus TV
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Ireland: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Lesotho: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico: HBO Max
Namibia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App
South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now