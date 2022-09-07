Inter take on Bayern at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Inter vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Inter and Bayern meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. The Italian side are not the best team in that country but they are among the top ten favorites to win the title this year. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Inter Milan showed power during the last edition of the Champions League as they were the second best Group D team below Real Madrid. But things went south for them during the Knockout Stage as the team was eliminated by Liverpool.

Bayern starts a new season in the biggest european tournament as favorites but now without one of their top striker, Lewandowski, things will be different as the team still doesn't have a replacement to cover that spot.

Inter vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Inter and Bayern play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 8

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 8

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Inter vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Brazil: TNT Brasil, HBO Max

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN , Servus TV

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Ireland: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: HBO Max

Namibia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now