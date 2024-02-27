Internazionale will receive Atalanta in the upcoming Matchday 21 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Here, you can discover comprehensive details about this fixture, including information on how to catch the game on TV or through live streaming in your country.
[Watch Internazionale vs Atalanta in the US on Paramount+]
Inter are on the brink of playing a long-awaited match, presenting them with a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of Serie A. With 66 points, they currently sit at the summit of the league. This game could mark a pivotal moment in their campaign, potentially setting them on a decisive path, despite the long journey that still lies ahead.
Their closest challengers, Juventus, trail by 9 points with 57. A victory for Inter would widen this gap to 12 points, significantly bolstering their championship aspirations. However, the upcoming match against Atalanta won’t be straightforward. Atalanta, eyeing a spot that could elevate them into Champions League contention, is expected to fiercely compete for the win, making the clash a critical showdown for both teams.
Internazionale vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (February 29)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 29)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (February 29)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 29)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 29)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (February 29)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 8:45 AM (February 29)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 29)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Internazionale vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN4, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia sooka beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, Let’s go
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal